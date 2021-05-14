State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 3,600 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Horizon by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,582.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $781,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,252,302 shares of company stock worth $23,323,276. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

