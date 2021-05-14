State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

