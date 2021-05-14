State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 88,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 53,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $171.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.37 and its 200 day moving average is $133.69. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $173.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

