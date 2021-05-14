State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.41 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in The Middleby by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in The Middleby by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000.

The Middleby stock opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.03 and its 200-day moving average is $145.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.44.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

