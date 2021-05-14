State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 88,061 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 72,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of ISBC opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

