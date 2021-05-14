State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.83 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $25.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

