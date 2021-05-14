State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.93 Million Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Shares of SYNH opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $89.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock valued at $349,415,465. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

