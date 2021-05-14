State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.97 Million in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $488.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.86. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,067.33 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit