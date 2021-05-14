State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.97 Million in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $488.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.86. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,067.33 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

