State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of ALLETE worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ALLETE by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after buying an additional 200,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of ALE opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

