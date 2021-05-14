State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 218,684 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,684 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TME stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

