State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE opened at $39.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.85.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen increased their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,704 shares of company stock worth $2,526,584. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.