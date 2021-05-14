STATERA Reaches Market Cap of $4.58 Million (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. STATERA has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $83,231.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STATERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, STATERA has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.70 or 0.00600237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.00232186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.09 or 0.01148314 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.93 or 0.01221361 BTC.

STATERA Profile

STATERA’s launch date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 81,236,508 coins and its circulating supply is 81,236,507 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

