Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.50

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $79.23, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,541,000 after acquiring an additional 253,984 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 362,393 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 274,324 shares during the period.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

