Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $109,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $127.30 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

