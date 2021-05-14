Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 28 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $486.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $522.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

