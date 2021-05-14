Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 325 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 22.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.