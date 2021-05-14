Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

RBLX opened at $69.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $83.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

