Steven L. Mogford Acquires 19 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford acquired 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 974 ($12.73) per share, with a total value of £185.06 ($241.78).

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 968.60 ($12.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 60.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 950.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 915.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 9.41 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 991 ($12.95).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

