Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$9.75

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

PEYUF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

