Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Honda Motor Call Options (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 5,607 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 880% compared to the average volume of 572 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HMC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. 16,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,465. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

