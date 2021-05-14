Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.25

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.25 and traded as high as $32.40. Stoneridge shares last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 62,057 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $872.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Stoneridge by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

