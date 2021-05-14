Strong Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.99 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market cap of $22.99 million and approximately $738,813.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $166.26 or 0.00334320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.36 or 0.00607992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.26 or 0.00239823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004607 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $578.29 or 0.01162855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.35 or 0.01199165 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

