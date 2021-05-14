StrongHands Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $947.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,513,040,264 coins and its circulating supply is 17,099,845,910 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.