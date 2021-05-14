Strs Ohio Acquires 3,500 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Green Plains news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $934,450 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $32.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

