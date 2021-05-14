Strs Ohio Grows Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 290.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,888 shares of company stock worth $10,105,096 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $43.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

