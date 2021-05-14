Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 74.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,284 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PPL were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.96.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.04 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

