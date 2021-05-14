Strs Ohio Sells 8,100 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of FutureFuel worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 18.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

