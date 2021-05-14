Strs Ohio Sells 9,656 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $157.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

