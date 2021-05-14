Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,142,000 after purchasing an additional 122,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in J2 Global by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in J2 Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,629 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in J2 Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $122.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average is $104.26. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

