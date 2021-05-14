Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $46.27 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,602,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 69,818 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $46,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 231,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75,940 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,258,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 385,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 56,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

