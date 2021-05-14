Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,887,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,191 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $42,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.91.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.