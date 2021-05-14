Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149,340 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $38,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,222,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,324,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.59. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $149.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 174.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,777,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.