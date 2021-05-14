Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,509 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $49,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,054,522,000 after purchasing an additional 232,138 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,590,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,177,000 after purchasing an additional 414,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $141.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day moving average is $137.08. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

