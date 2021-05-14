Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,146,216 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,697,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,146,216 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.30% of Urban Edge Properties worth $44,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

UE opened at $18.67 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.