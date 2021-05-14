Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 31,772 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 31,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of NetApp worth $51,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NTAP stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $79.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

