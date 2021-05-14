Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock remained flat at $$13.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.16.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.