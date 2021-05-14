Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

SMLP has been the subject of several other reports. US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of SMLP stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,803. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $140.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.29.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

