Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up and integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. The company is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, the company is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives will drive earnings, return on equity and shareholders value. However, escalating expenses due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk to the company. Moreover, high hedging costs exert pressure on the company's earnings.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.10.

Shares of SLF opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,394 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 895.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after buying an additional 888,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,421,000 after buying an additional 845,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

