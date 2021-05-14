Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 461,550 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after acquiring an additional 394,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 1,496,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.