SuperFarm Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.92 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $182.21 million and $15.92 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00003576 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001214 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.63 or 0.00733290 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00025178 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.