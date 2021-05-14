Suren Gupta Sells 62,657 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ALL opened at $137.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.71. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth $5,666,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Allstate by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

