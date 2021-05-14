Susquehanna Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $145.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $108.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.85. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,674,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

