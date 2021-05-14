SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

