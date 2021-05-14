SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 135.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $355.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $238.58 and a 12-month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

