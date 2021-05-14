S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. S&W Seed updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of SANW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,156. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $124.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

