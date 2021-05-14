S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-$81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.90 million.

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. 1,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,156. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $122.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SANW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

