Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

SZLMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC cut Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Swiss Life stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

