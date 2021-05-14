Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SZLMY. HSBC lowered shares of Swiss Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.