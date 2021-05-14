Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 1,210 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

NYSE ATH opened at $60.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $63.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

