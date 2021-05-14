Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ITT opened at $95.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

